Dante Fabbro News: Playing Tuesday

Fabbro (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup against Nashville on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Fabbro has four points in his last two games, giving him 20 points on the year in 52 games with the Jackets. If he can continue to produce, the 26-year-old defenseman could surpass his career-best total (24) from the 2021-22 campaign. With Fabbro back in, Jake Christiansen will be dropped from the lineup.