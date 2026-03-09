Dante Fabbro headshot

Dante Fabbro News: Poised to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Fabbro (lower body) is expected to play against the Kings on Monday, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Following a two-game absence, Fabbro will replace Egor Zamula in Monday's lineup. The 27-year-old Fabbro has four goals, nine points, 55 shots on net, 88 blocked shots and 51 hits in 54 appearances this season.

Dante Fabbro
Columbus Blue Jackets
