Dante Fabbro News: Poised to play
Fabbro (lower body) is expected to play against the Kings on Monday, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.
Following a two-game absence, Fabbro will replace Egor Zamula in Monday's lineup. The 27-year-old Fabbro has four goals, nine points, 55 shots on net, 88 blocked shots and 51 hits in 54 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dante Fabbro See More
-
General NHL Article
Bold NHL Predictions for the 2025-26 Season153 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights158 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week332 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week339 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8March 9, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dante Fabbro See More