Dante Fabbro headshot

Dante Fabbro News: Posts helper in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Fabbro recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Fabbro ended a 16-game point drought with the helper. He's moved around the lineup a bit in that span, though he's mostly been in a top-four role since Damon Severson (shoulder) exited the lineup. Fabbro has just 11 points with 67 shots on net, 64 hits, 118 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating over 73 appearances this season.

Dante Fabbro
Columbus Blue Jackets
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