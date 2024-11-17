Dante Fabbro News: Pots first goal for Columbus

Fabbro scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.

The former Predator ruined Sam Montembeault's shutout bid midway through the second period, blasting a shot from the point through heavy traffic, but it was all the offense the Jackets could muster. Fabbro has two points in three games since joining Columbus on waivers, and he even saw some power-play shifts Saturday as he gets a look as Zach Werenski's partner on the blue line.