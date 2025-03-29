Fantasy Hockey
Dante Fabbro headshot

Dante Fabbro News: Shines with three-point effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Fabbro recorded one goal, two assists, three shots on goal, two hits and one blocked shot in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over the Canucks.

Fabbro found the back of the net for the first time since March 9, when he recorded another multi-point effort in a 7-3 win over the Rangers. He's cracked the scoresheet in just four of his 15 appearances since the league resumed following the 4 Nations break, so his fantasy upside isn't very high outside of leagues that reward physicality stats -- and even in those formats, Fabbro doesn't really stand out.

