Dante Fabbro News: Slings helper Wednesday

Fabbro provided an assist, three hits and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Fabbro has three helpers, a plus-3 rating and 36 blocks over 10 appearances in January. The 26-year-old defenseman remains alongside Zach Werenski on the top pairing. Fabbro is up to 11 points, 47 shots on net, 38 hits, 88 blocks, 22 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 38 outings between Columbus and Nashville this season.