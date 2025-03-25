Dante Fabbro News: Snags helper Monday

Fabbro posted an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

Fabbro's had it a bit rough since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. He has four points and a plus-4 rating over 14 appearances in that span. The 26-year-old remains in a top-pairing role, but the Blue Jackets' offense has gotten inconsistent in crunch time as they try to stay in the playoff race. Fabbro is up to 17 points, 67 shots on net, 124 blocked shots, 59 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 57 appearances between Columbus and Nashville this season.