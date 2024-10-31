Dante Fabbro News: Struggling to stay in lineup

Fabbro was scratched for the fourth time in the Predators' first 10 games when he sat out Thursday versus the Oilers.

Fabbro is often listed on the top pairing, but he's exceeded 15 minutes of ice time in just two of his six appearances. He's added seven shots on net, a minus-3 rating and seven blocked shots, but he's yet to record a point. Fabbro is competing with Marc Del Gaizo for the last spot on the blue line.