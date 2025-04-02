Dante Fabbro News: Two points against former team

Fabbro scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Predators.

This was Fabbro's first game against the Predators since they waived him in November. He made the most of it, delivering a two-point effort against his former team. All 22 of his points have come in 53 appearances with the Blue Jackets, primarily as a top-four option alongside Zach Werenski. Fabbro has added 72 shots on net, 62 hits, 125 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 59 games this season. He looks no worse for wear after missing Saturday's game versus the Senators, so he should continue to play a big role while trying to help the Blue Jackets earn a playoff spot.