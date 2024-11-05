Danton Heinen News: Collects pair of points

Heinen scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Heinen had been held off the scoresheet in the previous four contests. This was his second multi-point effort of the campaign following a two-goal game Oct. 22 versus the Blackhawks. The 29-year-old forward is up to three goals, three assists, 10 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-4 rating through 11 appearances, playing mainly in a bottom-six role.