Danton Heinen News: Contributes assist

Heinen produced an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Heinen has done fairly well in a bottom-six role lately, earning five points over his last eight games. The 29-year-old received a bump up to the third line as part of the domino effect of Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) missing Saturday's game. Heinen has 15 points, 30 shots on net, 29 PIM, 40 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 35 outings this season.