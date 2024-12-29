Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Danton Heinen headshot

Danton Heinen News: Contributes assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Heinen produced an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Heinen has done fairly well in a bottom-six role lately, earning five points over his last eight games. The 29-year-old received a bump up to the third line as part of the domino effect of Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) missing Saturday's game. Heinen has 15 points, 30 shots on net, 29 PIM, 40 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 35 outings this season.

Danton Heinen
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now