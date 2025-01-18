Danton Heinen News: Deposits goal in win

Heinen scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Heinen snapped droughts Saturday -- he had been held off the scoresheet in the last seven games and hadn't scored over his last 13 appearances. The 29-year-old got a look on the third line, and he's often been limited to bottom-six duties this season. Heinen has six goals, 17 points, 39 shots on net, 47 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 45 outings.