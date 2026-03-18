Danton Heinen News: Deposits goal Tuesday

Heinen scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Heinen snapped a five-game point drought with the tally. He was also scratched five times in that span. Heinen is in a battle with Miles Wood and Dmitri Voronkov for playing time following the Blue Jackets' trade for Conor Garland. Through 32 outings between the Blue Jackets and the Penguins this season, Heinen has four goals, two assists, 34 shots on net, 46 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating.