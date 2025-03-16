Danton Heinen News: Ends goal drought Saturday

Heinen scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Devils.

Heinen has a goal and an assist over his last two games. His tally Saturday was his first goal since Feb. 22 versus the Capitals. The 29-year-old's offense could continue to improve if he's able to maintain a top-six role alongside Evgeni Malkin, though that may only last as long as Thomas Novak (lower body) is out. Heinen is now at eight goals, 24 points, 70 shots on net, 71 hits and a minus-2 rating over 66 outings between the Penguins and the Canucks this season.