Danton Heinen News: Garners helper Thursday

Heinen managed an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken.

Heinen has chipped in two goals and four assists over his last 10 games. That's decent production for a player still filling a fourth-line role on paper, though he's been closer to middle-six minutes in terms of usage. Overall, the 29-year-old has 16 points, 30 shots on net, 29 PIM, 42 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 37 appearances this season.