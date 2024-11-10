Danton Heinen News: Lends helper in loss

Heinen notched an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

Heinen has three points over his last three outings while filling a middle-six role. He saw 16:55 of ice time Saturday, his second-highest total of the season, as the Canucks spread some minutes around in the absence of Brock Boeser (upper body). Heinen is up to seven points, 12 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-3 rating through 13 outings overall, playing primarily in a middle-six role.