Danton Heinen News: Nabs helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Heinen recorded an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Since he was traded to the Penguins from the Canucks, Heinen has five points over 14 outings. He's also starting to see some top-six minutes alongside Evgeni Malkin on the second line, which could boost Heinen's offense late in the season. Overall, Heinen has 23 points, 68 shots on net, 70 hits, 31 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 65 appearances this season.

