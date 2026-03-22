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Danton Heinen News: Opens scoring Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Heinen scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Heinen opened the scoring just 2:48 into the game. He's scored twice and added an assist over his last three games to help solidify his spot on the fourth line over Dmitri Voronkov and Miles Wood. Heinen is up to five goals, three assists, 35 shots on net, 47 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 34 appearances.

Danton Heinen
Columbus Blue Jackets
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