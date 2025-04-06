Danton Heinen News: Picks up assist in win over Dallas
Heinen logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Stars.
Heinen's production has been fairly pedestrian since he was traded to Pittsburgh from Vancouver. His helper snapped a five-game slump Saturday, and he has eight points across 23 outings in his second stint with the Penguins. Overall, the 29-year-old forward is at 26 points, 76 shots on net, 78 hits, 35 blocked shots and 31 PIM across 74 appearances.
