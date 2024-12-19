Fantasy Hockey
Danton Heinen headshot

Danton Heinen News: Posts helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Heinen recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Heinen has collected two goals and two assists over his last five contests. The Canucks are getting more offense out of their depth players than their stars lately, with Heinen being a prime example of that, though the 29-year-old was in a deep rut prior to his more recent success. He's up to 14 points, 30 shots on net, 37 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 32 appearances this season, mainly as a bottom-six option.

