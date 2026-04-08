Danton Heinen News: Pots opening goal
Heinen scored a goal and placed three shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over Detroit.
Heinen found the back of the net just over two minutes into regulation. With Tuesday's twine finder, he's up to six goals, nine points, 42 shots on net, 53 hits and 24 blocked shots through 42 games this season. While it's been a quiet year offensively for the 30-year-old winger, he has three goals and four points over his last 11 games. He should continue to play in a bottom-six role for the Blue Jackets while Mathieu Olivier (upper body) remains shelved for the time being.
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