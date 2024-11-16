Danton Heinen News: Registers assist Saturday

Heinen notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Heinen has four points over his last six outings. The 29-year-old forward is on the fourth line now, though he's moved around the lineup a fair amount early in the season. He's produced eight points, 15 shots on net, 20 hits, six PIM and a plus-4 rating over 16 contests. Heinen brings some physicality, but his role is a shaky one for offense, so fantasy managers may want to look for depth scoring elsewhere.