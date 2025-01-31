Fantasy Hockey
Danton Heinen News: Reunion in Steel City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Heinen was traded to the Penguins from the Canucks on Friday, along with Vincent Desharnais, Melvin Fernstrom and a conditional first-round pick, in exchange for Marcus Pettersson and Drew O'Connor.

Heinen will get a second stint in Pittsburgh after playing there in 2021-22 and 2022-23. He earned 55 points over 141 contests during his time with the Penguins, and he'll likely slot back into a third-line role. Heinen had trouble carving out a significant role over 51 games with the Canucks, accumulating 18 points 44 shots on net, 50 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. The 29-year-old is getting a downgrade in team situation, but he should still be a regular in the Penguins' lineup once he links up with the team.

