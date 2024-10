Heinen netted two even-strength goals in Tuesday's 6-3 win against Chicago.

Heinen scored his first two goals of the season in Tuesday's victory, and he added three shots and a plus-2 rating in 14:35 of ice time. The left-shot forward is currently filling a third-line role while skating with the second power-play unit. Heinen has been productive in his first six appearances with Vancouver -- he's collected two goals, two assists and a plus-3 rating.