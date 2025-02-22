Fantasy Hockey
Danton Heinen headshot

Danton Heinen News: Tickles twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Heinen tallied a goal and three shots during Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Capitals.

Heinen now has two points in five games with the Penguins since returning to Pittsburgh as part of a Jan. 31 trade with Vancouver. The 29-year-old has managed 19 points in 51 games thus far in the 2024-25 campaign, but he will need a more signifiant offensive role to improve his fantasy value.

Danton Heinen
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
