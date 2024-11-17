Danton Heinen News: Two helpers in Sunday's loss
Heinen notched two assists, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.
Heinen continues a strong November despite playing in a fourth-line role lately. He has a goal and five assists over his last eight appearances, giving him a total of 10 points through 17 contests this season. The 29-year-old has added 18 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-5 rating. Heinen's production is on the fantasy fringe, though he can help in deeper formats that reward his slight physical edge.
