Darcy Kuemper Injury: Game-time call Thursday

March 5, 2026

Kuemper (illness) is expected to be a game-time decision for Thursday's home matchup against the Islanders, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kuemper wasn't available for Monday's 4-2 loss to Colorado due to his illness. He has a 14-12-9 record, 2.68 GAA and .897 save percentage across 37 outings in 2025-26. The Kings currently have two goaltenders on the roster between him and Anton Forsberg, so Los Angeles will probably recall a netminder from the minors if Kuemper isn't an option Thursday. It's also possible that Kuemper will end up dressing as the backup if he's feeling better but still isn't 100 percent.

