Darcy Kuemper Injury: Slated to miss Monday's matchup
Kuemper is under the weather and is expected to be unavailable versus the Avalanche on Monday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
According to Dooley, Kuemper hasn't been officially ruled out, but the team's decision to bring Erik Portillo up from the minors would seem to indicate it will be Anton Forsberg in the crease. The 35-year-old Kuemper has managed just two victories in his previous 11 outings, going 2-5-3 with a 3.62 GAA.
