Kuemper (lower body) was removed from injured reserve Thursday.

Kuemper won't start Thursday versus the Sharks -- David Rittich will be in net against the last winless team in the league this season. That said, Kuemper should take over as the No. 1 netminder going forward, beginning with Saturday's home game versus Utah. He went 1-0-2 with 11 goals allowed on 100 shots over three appearances before missing the next four contests.