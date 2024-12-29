Fantasy Hockey
Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Another solid start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Kuemper made 24 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

The veteran netminder continues to keep the Kings in every game he starts. Kuemper has started seven of nine games since returning from an undisclosed injury earlier this month and hasn't given up more than three goals in any of them, going 5-0-2 with a 2.12 GAA and .919 save percentage over that stretch.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
