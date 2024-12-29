Darcy Kuemper News: Another solid start Saturday

Kuemper made 24 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

The veteran netminder continues to keep the Kings in every game he starts. Kuemper has started seven of nine games since returning from an undisclosed injury earlier this month and hasn't given up more than three goals in any of them, going 5-0-2 with a 2.12 GAA and .919 save percentage over that stretch.