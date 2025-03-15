Darcy Kuemper News: Back-to-back shutouts

Kuemper posted a 24-save shutout in Saturday's 1-0 overtime win over the Predators.

After giving up 12 goals while posting a record of 0-2-1 from Feb. 28 to March 5, Kuemper has rebounded in a massive way. He's won four straight starts, including the last two by shutout, and he's stopped 97 of 99 shots in that span. The 34-year-old netminder is up to 35 shutouts in his career, including four this season. He's gone 22-8-7 with a 2.16 GAA and a .918 save percentage over 38 appearances in what's shaping up to be one of the best seasons of his career. The Kings head out on a two-game road trip to start next week, with stops in Minnesota on Monday and Chicago on Thursday.