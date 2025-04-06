Darcy Kuemper News: Blanks Oilers for fifth shutout

Kuemper turned aside all 27 shots he faced in Saturday's 3-0 win over Edmonton.

The clean sheet was the fifth of the season for the 34-year-old netminder, tying his career high. Kuemper has revived his career behind the Kings' tight defensive system, and he's actually gotten better as the season has progressed. He's allowed two goals or fewer in 13 straight outings, going 10-2-1 with an eye-popping 1.15 GAA and .951 save percentage as Los Angeles gets ready for the playoffs.