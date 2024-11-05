Darcy Kuemper News: Blanks Preds on Monday

Kuemper made 16 saves in Monday's 3-0 win over Nashville.

The Kings' defense was at peak stinginess, allowing only three shots in the third period, and Kuemper took care of the rest. It's the first shutout of the season for the veteran netminder, and since returning in late October from a lower-body injury Kuemper has looked sharp, going 3-0-1 over his last four starts with a 1.97 GAA and .910 save percentage.