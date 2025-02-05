Darcy Kuemper News: Collects win over Canadiens

Kuemper stopped 18 of 21 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

All three of the Canadiens' goals came from defensemen, though two of them were on odd plays. It's still a second consecutive win for Kuemper, though he has allowed three or more goals in three of his last five games. The 34-year-old netminder is 16-6-6 with a 2.19 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 29 appearances. The Kings have a home back-to-back up next as they host the Stars on Friday and the Ducks on Saturday, so Kuemper and David Rittich should each be expected to make a start in that stretch.