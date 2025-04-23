Darcy Kuemper News: Cruises to Game 2 win

Kuemper stopped 24 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

The Kings' offense stayed consistent from their Game 1 win, and Kuemper was a little more dialed in this time around. With plenty of support, he had no trouble winning his second game in a row. The 34-year-old netminder will face a tougher task in the next two contests as the series shifts to Edmonton, beginning with Friday's Game 3.