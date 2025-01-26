Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Downed by Jackets in OT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Kuemper made 21 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

While Kirill Marchenko's OT winner denied Kuemper the win, the veteran netminder still put together another strong performance. He's allowed more than three goals in an outing only once all season, and that came way back on Oct. 14. Since returning from an undisclosed injury in early December, Kuemper's gone 10-2-3 in 15 starts with a stellar 1.73 GAA and .934 save percentage.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now