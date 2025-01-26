Darcy Kuemper News: Downed by Jackets in OT

Kuemper made 21 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

While Kirill Marchenko's OT winner denied Kuemper the win, the veteran netminder still put together another strong performance. He's allowed more than three goals in an outing only once all season, and that came way back on Oct. 14. Since returning from an undisclosed injury in early December, Kuemper's gone 10-2-3 in 15 starts with a stellar 1.73 GAA and .934 save percentage.