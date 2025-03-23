Darcy Kuemper News: Drawing home start
Kuemper will patrol the home crease against the Bruins on Sunday, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Kuemper will start in the second half of a back-to-back after David Rittich was in goal for Saturday's 7-2 win over the Hurricanes. Kuemper has been locked in over his last six outings, earning a 5-1-0 record, .964 save percentage and 0.83 GAA. The Bruins also played Saturday -- they struggled to generate offense in a 3-1 loss to the Sharks. Kuemper is a strong play for this home matchup.
