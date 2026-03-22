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Darcy Kuemper News: Drops result in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Kuemper gave up four goals on 34 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Kuemper is 2-0-3 with 12 goals allowed over his last five games. He's generally played well in that stretch, though Kuemper hasn't been able to elevate his game when facing stronger offenses. He's now 17-13-12 on the year with a 2.68 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 44 appearances. He'll likely get the nod Tuesday in Calgary, as the Kings need to lean on their top netminder while battling for a playoff spot.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
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