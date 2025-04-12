Darcy Kuemper News: Earns win despite streak ending

Kuemper made 22 saves in a 5-4 win over Colorado on Saturday.

Despite uncharacteristic struggles in the defensive zone, the Kings still emerged victorious, but Kuemper's streak of starts allowing two goals or fewer ended at 15 games. Since the NHL expanded in 1967-68, Calgary's Miikka Kiprusoff owns the longest streak at 16 games (2003-04), according to Dan Greenspan of NHL.com. Kuemper is having one of the best statistical seasons of his career. He's 30-11-7 with a 2.05 GAA and a .921 save percentage.