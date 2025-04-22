Darcy Kuemper News: Earns win in high-scoring affair

Kuemper stopped 20 of 25 shots in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Kuemper was beaten four times in the final period, and at one point, it looked as if the Oilers were carrying all the momentum on their side heading to overtime until Phillip Danault stepped up and won it for the Kings. This was far from Kuemper's best outing, but there's a chance this was nothing more than a misstep from the 34-year-old goaltender. After all, he posted a 31-11-7 record with a 2.02 GAA and a solid .921 save percentage across 50 appearances in the regular season.