Darcy Kuemper

Darcy Kuemper News: Earns win vs. Blackhawks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Kuemper stopped 17 of 18 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Kuemper has been playing at a high level in recent weeks, and it wouldn't be a stretch to say he's been the best goaltender in the league over the last two weeks. Aside from bouncing back from the loss to the Wild on March 17, now he's won five of his past six appearances. Over that six-game stretch, the 34-year-old veteran netminder has gone 5-1-0 with an excellent, but probably unsustainable, 0.83 GAA and a .964 save percentage.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
