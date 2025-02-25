Darcy Kuemper News: Earns win vs. Vegas

Kuemper stopped 21 of 23 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Kuemper has been on a roll of late and secured the win for a fourth consecutive start, allowing three or fewer goals in each of those contests. The 34-year-old has been excellent in the new year. He posted a 5-4-1 record with a 1.72 GAA and a .938 save percentage across 10 games in January and remains undefeated in February, going 4-0-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .900 save percentage.