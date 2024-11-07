Fantasy Hockey
Darcy Kuemper

Darcy Kuemper News: Exits ice first Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice Thursday, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports, indicating he'll guard the home cage against Vancouver.

Kuemper is undefeated in regulation over his last six outings, posting a 3-0-3 record, 2.94 GAA and .885 save percentage. As long as he continues to secure points for his team, the veteran netminder should see the bulk of the workload moving forward, relegating David Rittich firmly to the No. 2 role.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
