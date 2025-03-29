Darcy Kuemper News: Expected to face Toronto

Kuemper is expected to start at home against Toronto on Saturday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper has a 7-1-0 record, 1.00 GAA and .954 save percentage across his past eight appearances. He'll try to keep his hot play alive against a Maple Leafs team that ranks seventh in goals per game with 3.26 this season. Kuemper has a 25-9-7 record, 2.10 GAA and .918 save percentage in 42 outings in 2024-25.