Darcy Kuemper News: Expected to guard cage

Kuemper is poised to patrol the blue paint on the road against Chicago on Monday, Zach Dooley of Kings Insider reports.

Kuemper is just two victories away from reaching the 20-win threshold after coming up short of that mark last year. In his last five outings, the 34-year-old backstop is 4-1-0 with a 3.20 GAA and .879 save percentage. Look for Kuemper to continue to see the bulk of the workload heading into the final weeks of the regular season while David Rittich serves as the No. 2 option.