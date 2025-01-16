Darcy Kuemper News: Expected to start Thursday
Kuemper is slated to defend the road crease in Vancouver on Thursday, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Kuemper has been outstanding of late as he is 4-1-0 in his last five starts, allowing only six goals on 143 shots (.958 save percentage). He has turned over a new leaf since he was dealt from Washington in the offseason, going 12-3-5 with a 2.11 GAA and a .921 save percentage. He struggled in 2023-24 with the Capitals, as he had a 3.31 GAA and an .890 save percentage, to go with his 13-14-3 record. The Canucks are tied for 20th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.88 goals per game.
