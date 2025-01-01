Darcy Kuemper News: Expected to start Wednesday

Kuemper is expected to start at home against the Devils on Wednesday, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper has a 9-2-5 record, 2.43 GAA and .907 save percentage in 17 appearances in 2024-25. While the campaign has been largely positive for him, he's been less than ideal over his past four appearances, allowing three goals in each of those outings. The Devils rank eighth in goals per game with 3.30.