Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Facing Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Kuemper will patrol the home crease Saturday against the Blackhawks, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper has won his last two outings, including a 23-save effort in a 6-3 victory over Vegas on Wednesday. He has a 3-0-2 record with a 3.16 GAA and an .895 save percentage in five appearances this campaign. Chicago sits 26th in the league with 2.64 goals per game in 2024-25.

