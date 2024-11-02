Darcy Kuemper News: Facing Chicago

Kuemper will patrol the home crease Saturday against the Blackhawks, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper has won his last two outings, including a 23-save effort in a 6-3 victory over Vegas on Wednesday. He has a 3-0-2 record with a 3.16 GAA and an .895 save percentage in five appearances this campaign. Chicago sits 26th in the league with 2.64 goals per game in 2024-25.