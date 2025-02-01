Fantasy Hockey
Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Facing Hurricanes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 3:03pm

Kuemper will defend the road net versus Carolina on Saturday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper has surrendered nine goals on 89 shots during his three-game (0-2-1) losing skid. He has a 14-6-6 record with two shutouts, a 2.17 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 27 appearances this season. Carolina is tied for fourth in the league with 3.35 goals per game in 2024-25.

