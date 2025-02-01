Darcy Kuemper News: Facing Hurricanes
Kuemper will defend the road net versus Carolina on Saturday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Kuemper has surrendered nine goals on 89 shots during his three-game (0-2-1) losing skid. He has a 14-6-6 record with two shutouts, a 2.17 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 27 appearances this season. Carolina is tied for fourth in the league with 3.35 goals per game in 2024-25.
