Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Falls in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Kuemper stopped 21 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

This was his first start in five games, and Kuemper didn't make a great case for more playing time against the league's worst team. This was Kuemper's fifth defeat (2-1-4) over his last seven appearances, and he's allowed at least four goals in five of those games. On the year, Kuemper is 19-14-15 with a 2.78 GAA and an .891 save percentage over 50 games. The Kings' regular-season finale is in Calgary on Thursday.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
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